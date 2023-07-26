27m ago

Eastern Cape Education MEC's spokesperson suspended following 'harsh' language in viral video

Candice Bezuidenhout
Vuyiseka Mboxela was suspended on Wednesday.
Facebook
  • The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Education MEC was suspended on Wednesday.
  • Vuyiseka Mboxela was captured on video arguing with a colleague, and using strong language.
  • The Labour Relations Directorate has since launched an investigation into the matter.

The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape MEC for Education was suspended on Wednesday.

A video capturing Vuyiseka Mboxela, the spokesperson for MEC Fundile Gade, arguing with a colleague and using strong language has been circulating on social media.

A department spokesperson, Mali Mtima, said the video has since gone viral.

In the video, Mboxela is seen standing with another woman and pointing her finger at the woman's face while speaking isiXhosa.

The argument allegedly stemmed from Mboxela not greeting the woman.

Mboxela wanted to know why it was an issue that she did not greet back.

Mboxela said, "don't p*ss me off," and "don't sh*t on me", while pointing her finger at the woman's face.

Mtima said the department did not tolerate any unbecoming behaviour at work, be it bullying, unfair treatment, or racism.

As such, the matter has been escalated and a case opened with the Labour Relations Directorate to ensure fairness and the upholding of mutual respect among employees.

Investigations into the matter have commenced.

"Both the Office of the MEC and the Acting Head of Department, Soyisile Nuku, have condemned this behaviour as unfortunate and unwelcome at work.

"Furthermore, a meeting with the affected employees has been arranged and a formal apology will be tendered to them. The matter has also been referred to the Employee Wellness Directorate to ensure all these employees are counselled and debriefed for them to be fit for work," Mtima said.

"The department sends its heartfelt apology to the people of this province and the country at large," he said.

Following a call by News24 to the woman in the video, she said she was not allowed to comment on the incident.

The woman, who posted the video on social media, Smangaliso Mtengwane, told News24 that she did not take the video, but received it from someone.

She said she posted the video to make the public aware of what was happening in that office.

Mtengwane said that, in black culture, it was extremely disrespectful to not return a greeting, especially from an older person.

"It is very un-African to not respond to a greeting and very disrespectful."



