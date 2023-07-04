Eastern Cape family 'shattered' after ANC councillor is strangled to death, and his girlfriend raped

An ANC councillor has been strangled to death and his girlfriend gang raped.

The couple was returning from a night out when they were attacked.

The ANC has described the incident as barbaric.

The family of an ANC councillor, who was murdered over the weekend, says the incident has left them "shattered and hopeless".



Mbhashe Local Municipality Ward 2 councillor Mzikayise Saki, 45, and his 28-year-old girlfriend were attacked by two men as they were making their way home from a tavern in Kwarini, Dutywa, in the early hours of Sunday.

Saki was strangled to death while the woman was taken to a vandalised house near a stadium and raped, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

She added two suspects, aged between 27 and 29, were arrested and would appear in court soon.

"We are struggling to come to terms with this senseless killing," said family spokesperson Yongama Saki, adding his uncle was the family's breadwinner.

The ANC in the province described the incident as barbaric and brutal.

"We strongly condemn this senseless murder and we are saddened by the loss of yet another foot soldier in the battle to bring adequate services closer to our communities," said party spokesperson Gift Ngqondi on Monday.

"We call on our communities to form organs of people's power such as street committees and community policing forums and partner with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime," he added.

In September last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa lamented attacks on councillors and municipal administrators.



"I am told that more than 300 councillors have been killed in the past few years by virtue of being councillors," he said in an address at the SA Local Government Association's council of mayors conference in East London.

On Monday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said he was glad the police arrested the suspects, while Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams added he had learnt of the incident with dismay.

Mbhashe Local Municipality Mayor Samkelo Jande said Saki's death was a major blow to the community.

"I wish to applaud the law enforcement agencies, including the Dutywa South African Police Services for working together with the victim to ensure that two suspects were brought to book," he added.



