Eastern Cape girl allegedly gang-raped at school hostel by three fellow pupils

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Three 13-year-old boys have been implicated in the gang rape of a fellow pupil at Maria Louw High in Komani.
  • Three pupils at Maria Louw High School in the Eastern Cape have been accused of rape.
  • The boys are believe to have raped a Grade 8 girl at the school hostel.
  • Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade said a case has been opened with the local police.

According to Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade, three 13-year-old boys from Maria Louw High School have been implicated in the gang rape of a fellow pupil. 

The boys allegedly raped another Grade 8 pupil, a 13-year-old girl at the school hostel in Komani in June.

Condemning the incident in the strongest terms, Gade’s spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela said the department was only recently informed about the attack.

Gade said a case has been opened with the local police.

“The boys were arrested and released on bail. Internally, the department has also opened a case against the alleged perpetrators and as such, there is a pending disciplinary hearing against them,” he said.

Eastern Cape police had not confirmed the incident or arrests at the time of publication.

Gade said support and counselling have been offered to the victim.

“A social worker has been assigned by the department to assist the victim and the family during this period.

“Since the matter is very sensitive, the department is closely monitoring it and getting constant updates on the progress linking up closely with the social worker and the family."

Gade said:

As the department, we will always side with the victim. As such, we are doing everything in our power to support the family and the victim. We are trying to speed up our investigation while methodically combing through the critical information and observing the law at the same time.

The MEC added they were  observing a  "new  pandemic  emerging  in  societies", manifesting itself through either boys raping girl pupils or teachers sexually abusing pupils.

He warned: "Both of these two [incidents] are straight dismissible offenses should you be found guilty."

