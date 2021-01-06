3m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape govt battles to have 'rabid' cow that killed teacher tested

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A cow suspected of having rabies has killed an Eastern Cape teacher. (File)
A cow suspected of having rabies has killed an Eastern Cape teacher. (File)
Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty
  • A cow that attacked and killed an Eastern Cape teacher will be sent for tests to determine whether it has rabies as soon as the Eastern Cape government can convince its owner to allow it to do so.
  • Zininzi Mthethandaba was attacked while crossing a grazing land on 21 December.
  • Although the cow's owner initially agreed with veterinarians and traditional leaders that it should be put down, he later resiled from the agreement.

A cow that attacked and killed a teacher in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape will be sent for tests as soon as the Eastern Cape government can convince its owner to allow it to do so.

The cow gored Zininzi Mthethandaba and bit her leg while she was crossing grazing land on 21 December. She died in hospital, the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform announced this week.

Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Nomakhosazana Meth and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane sent their condolences to Mthethandaba's family.  

The department said Meth was committed to have a study conducted into the behaviour of the cow. The department will also vaccinate all animals in Mdeni Village against rabies.  

Rabies suspected

DRDAR spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said veterinary scientists from the department suspected that the cow had rabies.

"The MEC is aware that the community may live in fear of another person befalling animal biting. The MEC therefore commits the department to do everything possible to avert the situation from reoccurring," Lungisa said. 

READ HERE | Desperate Eastern Cape residents are resorting to eating grass to survive

Lungisa added that a team of veterinary officials was sent to assess the animal and they found that it did not exhibit any clinical symptoms of rabies. He said the cow and its calf were isolated at the owner's homestead for daily monitoring and assessment.

Owner reneged on agreement

Subsequent to a meeting between the cow's owner, traditional leaders in the village and the department's veterinary services officials, it was agreed that the cow should be euthanised.

Lungisa said the owner later reneged on the agreement.

ALSO READ | Opposition parties demand KZN’s plans for threats to agriculture

The department is trying to persuade the owner to release the animal to it so that it can be taken to the Dohne Research Institute in Stutterheim for further examination by the team of veterinary and livestock scientists.

Mabuyane discouraged residents from making jokes about the incident: "A family has lost a loved one here so we appeal to the public to stop making jokes about this incident."

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of rural development and agrarian reformeastern capequmbuhealthrabies
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 15233 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12884 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4796 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.00
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(-0.17)
ZAR/EUR
18.50
(-0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.00)
Gold
1936.14
(-0.72)
Silver
27.34
(-0.78)
Platinum
1100.50
(-0.32)
Brent Crude
53.52
(+4.91)
Palladium
2451.00
(+0.54)
All Share
61857.74
(+1.54)
Top 40
56868.90
(+1.59)
Financial 15
11668.90
(+0.33)
Industrial 25
79895.31
(+0.14)
Resource 10
63785.13
(+4.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo