Eastern Cape govt denies service delivery interruptions due to elective conference

Malibongwe Dayimani
Oscar Mabuyane, ANC provincial chairperson, seated at the Eastern Cape elective conference on 07 May 2022. (Kayleen Morgan, News24)
  • MECs, mayors, councillors, and government workers are still meeting in East London for the ninth ANC elective conference. 
  • The public is worried that service delivery may have taken a back seat today due to their absence from work.
  • Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected chairman of the ANC in the Eastern Cape. 

The Eastern Cape government has rubbished claims that service delivery has taken a back seat because government officials who were supposed to report for duty on Monday, were still attending the protracted ANC elective conference in East London.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, MECs, mayors, heads of departments, and councillors are gathered in the East London International Convention Centre for the ninth elective conference of the ANC. 

The conference, which started on Friday, was meant to be closed with an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

But it had to be extended to Monday after a heated argument broke out over credentials of some of the 1 532 delegates. 

Vote-counting ended on Monday morning and Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as the chairman of the ANC in the province. 

He defeated opponent Babalo Madikizela by 812 to 662 votes. 

Madikizela is the MEC of Public Works in the province and is still at the conference along with the of MEC of Transport Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, among others. 

Following the news that the weekend conference will be wrapped up on Monday, the public complained on social media that most of the delegates were government employees who probably were meant to report for duty on Monday. 

Some even called for a no-work-no-pay rule to be applied to all those who missed work so they could attend a political party event.  

In a statement on Monday, the Eastern Cape government said it viewed the reports that work has taken a back seat due to the conference, in a dim light and as mischievous. 

Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said:

The Eastern Cape Office of the Premier (EC OTP) wishes to unequivocally state that nothing could be further from the truth. Party political activities are run and managed by politicians, while service delivery is carried out by the professional public service [sic] entrusted to deliver on the needs of communities across the province.

Rantjie said the Eastern Cape government appealed to all media to report news factually and responsibly and desist from sensational and inaccurate reporting.

At the conference Mvoko was elected deputy chairperson of the ANC, Lulama Ngcukayitobi the provincial secretary, while legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August was elected deputy provincial secretary.

The little-known Zolile Williams was elected treasurer.  

President Ramaphosa is expected to address the conference this afternoon.

