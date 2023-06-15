Eastern Cape govt director in dodgy R69m police tender to stand trial in January

The ID investigated a senior Eastern Cape community safety official.

Neil Naidoo is accused of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Naidoo allegedly secured R3.5 million from two businessmen to bribe NPA investigators.



A senior Eastern Cape government official accused of bribing National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigators to drop an investigation into a questionable R69-million police tender will stand trial in January next year.

The Eastern Cape community safety department's director, Neil Naidoo, is accused alongside businessmen Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay.



They face charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.



READ | Former Eastern Cape education head in court for R59m fraud

The trio allegedly offered a R3.5 million bribe to investigators attached to the NPA's Investigating Directorate (ID), to halt an investigation into a R69-million police tender in which they were involved.

On Thursday, the accused appeared in the Eastern London Regional Court.

The matter was postponed to 15-19 January for the trial.

The investigation related to a still valid contract awarded to KJP Trading Pty Ltd for the supply of furniture to various SAPS offices across the country.



ALSO READ | Former Eastern Cape municipal officials in court for R38m tender fraud

Naidoo allegedly initiated talks between the investigators and the two businessmen on 12 March 2022 to iron out or halt the investigation.

In an undercover operation, Pillay and Govender agreed to pay a sum of R3.5 million by 5 April 2022.

The two accused then allegedly paid Naidoo R1.8 million on 14 April 2022.

Naidoo allegedly took R300 000 for himself and delivered R1.5 million to the undercover police officers.

The remaining amount was to be paid at a later date.

ALSO READ | Top Eastern Cape official, 2 businessmen, arrested over alleged bribe linked to police tender

The three men appeared in court for the first time on 23 May last year.



At the time, the Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, commended the work of the investigating team.



The three accused are currently out on bail.



