Eastern Cape Grade 11 pupil arrested for taking gun to school

An 18-year-old Grade 11 pupil was arrested in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape for allegedly taking an unlicensed firearm to school.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, on Monday at about 12:00, members of the Bethelsdorp Reaction Task Team responded to information that a pupil was possibly in possession of a firearm.

"On arrival at the school in Bethelsdorp, members were ushered to the suspect's classroom. While police were explaining the nature of their visit to the learners, an 18-year-old Grade 11 learner approached a police official and indicated that he had something in his bag. The learner was removed from the classroom with his school bag. Upon searching the bag in his presence, a .38 revolver was found with one round of ammunition. The serial number of the firearm was filed off," Naidu said

He was arrested for prohibited possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition and is expected to appear in court soon.

Acting Mount Road cluster commander Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso commended the members for their swift response as well as the arrest and subsequent confiscation.

