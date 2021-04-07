Eastern Cape guesthouse owner refuses to comment after being charged with couple's murder

Gauteng couple Mari Hoon and Jéan Vosloo were found dead inside a shower of a guesthouse on a farm in the Eastern Cape a year ago.

A toxicology report revealed that they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Tuesday, police arrested the owner of the Kliphuis Guesthouse where the couple had booked themselves and a friend in for a long weekend.

Kevin Pretorius, 47, briefly appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he was released on R1 000 bail.

He has been charged with the murders of a Gauteng couple - 28-year-old Mari Hoon and her 25-year-old fiancé Jéan Vosloo - who were found dead inside a shower of Pretorius' Kliphuis Guesthouse situated on his Zuuranys farm near Kareedouw.

The couple had booked themselves and a friend in for a long weekend at the guesthouse.

On the morning of Sunday 26 April 2020, the friend made the gruesome discovery of the couple's lifeless bodies inside the shower.

A toxicology report revealed that they died of carbon monoxide poisoning, with their blood containing high levels of the noxious gas (upwards of 70%).

It is believed that the poisonous gas came from a leaking gas geyser.

But on Tuesday, police arrested Pretorius for double murder.

Called for comment on Wednesday, Pretorius appeared irritated and said, "I am sorry, I have no comment", before slamming the phone down.

He did not respond to messages, including a request for his lawyer's contact details.

The Eastern Cape police said they believed they had made a breakthrough in the case, but declined to disclose what lead to the murder charges.

A police source told News24 that the inquest was first changed to culpable homicide following the toxicology report.

The source said that the investigating officer, together with the prosecutor, arrived at the conclusion that it was murder after the officer obtained several statements from various people, including experts.

The case was postponed to Monday 24 May and moved to the Humansdorp Regional Court, said police spokesperson Seargent Majola Nkohli.

Nkohli said Pretorius' arrest followed an extensive investigation, which started on 26 April last year.

Police had initially opened an inquest to determine the cause of death, as there were no visible injuries, Nkohli said.

Pretorius' Zuuranys farm is situated about 17km outside Kareedouw, and some 130km outside Gqeberha.