Eastern Cape health department an embarrassment, says outgoing health ombud

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has described the Eastern Cape health department as dysfunctional and an embarrassment.

Makgoba was reflecting on his term as the first health ombud.

He says they dealt with more than 10 000 cases per year.

Outgoing health ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, has described the Eastern Cape health department as embarrassing.

Makgoba, who was in office for seven years, was reflecting on his term as the first health ombud.

He said during his term, they dealt with about 10 000 cases per year and no report they produced was set aside by a court of law or the Tribunal.

Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, Makgoba added he had visited all the provinces except North West, which had been under administration.

He said one of the cases they investigated was the Tower Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape for alleged malpractice and human rights abuse.

ALSO READ | Rahima Moosa nurse probed over self-made steriliser that caused severe infections in patients

"One of the consequences was that a doctor resigned to go look after his sheep in New Zealand. I also did an investigation in the Eastern Cape, followed by a visit to the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health to go and look at all dysfunctions there.

"When I started investigating the health system there, there was no relationship between health professionals, provincial departments and labour formations.

"It was a system failure that affected the patients. After the psychiatric hospital investigation, I came back and made a report."

Makgoba said he received another report from the Public Protector, who had been at three hospitals in the Eastern Cape and found them all dysfunctional.

"I sent a team to go and look at what the issues were at the three hospitals.

He added:

They had leadership problems, and CEOs were almost changing all the time. There was very little connection between health professionals, nursing staff and labour formations. The only thing that suffered was patients.

He did not give the names of the three hospitals.

Makgoba said after spending a few days in the Eastern Cape, he wrote a report which he sent to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health.

"They went to that province to find exactly the same things. That province is really dysfunctional; I think the Eastern Cape health department is an embarrassment, but that's for the minister [Phaahla] to deal with it at some point," he added.

A request for comment has been sent to the provincial health department and will be added once received.