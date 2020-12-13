58m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sindiswa Gomba and Zweli Mkhize.
Sindiswa Gomba and Zweli Mkhize.
Cara-Lee Dorfling
  • Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19.
  • This as President Cyril Ramaphosa gears up to address the nation on Monday night.
  • He address comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize last week declared a second wave of infections in South Africa.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19, her office announced on Sunday evening.

"Her Covid-19 results came back today, 13 December. The MEC is at home for isolation as per the protocol of Covid-19," department spokesperson Judy Ngoloyi said.

She added Gomba had advised all those whom she came directly into contact with to get tested.

"She has begun her isolation period commencing today. She is asymptomatic and will continue with her duties working from home. MEC Gomba would like to urge people to wear their masks, keep social distancing, wash and sanitise their hands frequently."

Gomba's infection comes under a week since Health Minister Zweli Mkhize declared South Africa was in a second wave of infections.

READ | Covid-19: Eastern Cape also asks for beach closures this festive season

The Eastern Cape together with the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were among the provinces identified as second wave culprits.

News24 reported that in a special live television broadcast on Wednesday night, 9 December, Mkhize said increases were seen in about six provinces.

The peak age bracket of new cases in the past two days is between 15 and 19.

He said the new cases were believed to be due to a large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions; wearing of no masks and social distancing and hand sanitising also not taking place.

Mkhize said a report from KwaZulu-Natal showed the pattern was more widespread than previously thought.

"This inevitably leads to superspreader activities which spill over into the rest of the country as the age group is highly mobile and the majority of the carriers are largely asymptomatic," he added.

Many of the new cases have been associated with Ballito Rage events in KwaZulu-Natal.

Other Rage events have been cancelled, and authorities on the Garden Route and in the Cape metro have cancelled planned events as the emergence of a second wave became clear.

However, Mkhize and other health officials have urged the public to also continue to exercise mitigating measures as many have stopped wearing masks and sanitising.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sindiswa gombaeastern capenelson mandela bayhealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 4125 votes
No, I will not
40% - 3795 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.90)
Gold
1839.26
(+0.01)
Silver
23.94
(+0.03)
Platinum
1011.51
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
49.93
(-0.56)
Palladium
2310.48
(+0.58)
All Share
59412.61
(+0.22)
Top 40
54458.61
(+0.23)
Financial 15
11751.04
(+2.03)
Industrial 25
79659.55
(+0.55)
Resource 10
56663.95
(-0.97)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo