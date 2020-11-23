11m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape health MEC to target taverns amid Covid-19 second wave concerns

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
Photo: Cara-Lee Dorfling
  • Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said the provincial government was concerned about the surge in Covid-19 infections.
  • She said it signalled a second wave of infections.
  • Scores of unmasked patrons were found sharing drinks in overcrowded taverns and not adhering to social distancing rules.
  • eNCA reported that 80% of people needing ventilators in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality public hospitals and half of those entering casualty wards, do not make it out alive.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said the provincial government was concerned about the surge in Covid-19 infections, which signalled a second wave of infections in the province.

Taverns and other places that draw large crowds will be a focus point when Gomba, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu meet this week to intensify the fight against the second wave.

HeraldLive reported that scores of unmasked patrons were sharing drinks in overcrowded taverns and not adhering to social distancing rules.

These were just some of the disturbing discoveries made by the police and Eastern Cape Liquor Board officials during tavern inspections over the weekend, the newspaper reported.

Broadcaster eNCA reported that 80% of people needing ventilators in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality public hospitals and half of those entering casualty wards, do not make it out alive.

According to the channel, there were no oxygen points left at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital and a ward meant for eight patients had 20.

The channel also estimated that 10 people die daily of Covid-19 at Eastern Cape public hospitals.

Hospitals filled to capacity

Hospitals are filled to capacity amid a critical shortage of beds, the channel reported.

This comes as the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the Sarah Baartman District Municipality are battling a second wave of Covid-19.

The numbers of health workers testing positive was also increasing rapidly in the metro.

Gomba has announced that the provincial health department will this week continue to intensify the fight against Covid-19 by meeting with health workers, organised labour, religious and church leaders, civil society and businesses, especially tavern associations.

She said this will be done to ensure everyone plays their respective roles in the fight against the resurgence.

READ | Eastern Cape Covid-19 outbreaks may not develop into second wave if managed well - Mkhize

"This is why we need behavioural change because this virus, as we have been saying since day one, moves when people move. When people don't wear masks, like it has been the case in some areas, that means the virus spreads faster," Gomba said.

Gomba added:

Large gatherings are super spreaders hence we have been meeting with tavern owners about ensuring patrons are kept to the allowed numbers inside their places of business and that they adhere to regulations by, among other things, wearing face masks and not drinking from the same bottles or glasses.

Details of where the ministers and MEC will be in the province will be announced in due course, said provincial health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

Among the points of discussion will be a call for the traditional initiation season to be reopened this summer.

Meanwhile, Dlamini-Zuma's deputy, Obed Bapela, said government and all stakeholders will not tolerate bogus initiation schools and anyone found to be disobeying the order suspending initiations due to Covid-19. He said those caught running illegal initiation schools will face the full might of the law in line with Disaster Management Act regulations.

With infection numbers increasing again, Bapela called on everyone to work together to defeat the coronavirus.

"The process to suspend initiation[s] included broader consultations with various sectors across the country. To this effect, we continue urging our traditional leaders and communities to observe the suspension of initiation[s].

"We all have to educate communities about the dangers of the coronavirus, especially as it relates to this important cultural practice," Bapela said.


Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Omotoso rape trial prosecutor dies four days after testing positive for Covid-19
ANALYSIS | Reimaging health in the EC: A dysfunctional public health system is not inevitable
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police control room closed due to Covid-19 case
Read more on:
sindiswa gombaport elizabetheastern capehealthcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person wins the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 827 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1576 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(+0.81)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(+0.30)
ZAR/EUR
18.21
(+0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(+0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.71)
Gold
1868.49
(-0.16)
Silver
24.02
(-0.58)
Platinum
939.00
(-0.32)
Brent Crude
45.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2316.01
(+0.26)
All Share
57111.06
(+0.88)
Top 40
52431.58
(+0.99)
Financial 15
11349.98
(+0.73)
Industrial 25
79881.71
(+1.44)
Resource 10
51594.52
(+0.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo