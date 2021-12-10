Eastern Cape lawyer handed 15-year sentence for practising despite being struck off attorneys' roll

An Eastern Cape lawyer, who was barred from practising, yet continued and even took money from clients has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on charges of fraud, theft and contempt of court.

Five of the 15 years were suspended for a period of five years.

On Thursday, Anne Johanna Swanepoel, 47, appeared in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where she was sentenced.

Swanepoel was struck off the attorneys' roll in 2015 for allegedly being involved in fraudulent activities in line with her practising as an attorney.

However, despite this, she continued taking money from clients who needed legal representation.



Easter Cape Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said Swanepoel never divulged her status to the clients when they approached her for legal assistance and they were, as a result, disappointed when she could not represent them or send someone to represent them in court.

"Clients thus lodged a complaint with the Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crimes Court for probing, which culminated in her arrest on 26 October 2018," said Hawks spokesperson

She was released on bail the same day of her arrest.

"Swanepoel made her short appearance the very same day where she was released on bail. The investigations further revealed that the complainants were prejudiced cash to the value of more than R33 000," said Mgolodela.