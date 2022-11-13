1h ago

Eastern Cape magistrate dies in hail of bullets, husband and child wounded

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Police launched a manhunt after an Eastern Cape magistrate was killed. 
  • During the drive-by shooting, the magistrate's husband and 13-year-old son were shot. 
  • The acting Eastern Cape police commissioner set up a task team to trace and arrest the killers.  

A Mount Ayliff magistrate in the Eastern Cape was killed while driving with her husband and children in Mbizana on Saturday evening.  

The 38-year-old woman's husband is recovering in hospital after he sustained serious bullet wounds in the upper body, and their 13-year-old son also suffered gunshot wounds. 

The couple's 10-year-old son, who was also in the family car, which was sprayed with bullets by assailants driving a white Ford Ranger double cab bakkie, was unscathed. 

The police have declined to name the magistrate, saying her family was yet to be notified of the incident.  

Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner, Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso, has set up a task team of investigators to track and trace the culprits within 72 hours. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the preliminary investigation revealed that the magistrate was travelling from a local village after dropping her mother at her home. 

"As they were driving towards Nomlacu locality, near Faith Mission Church, a white Ford Ranger double cab appeared and pretended to be overtaking their car. Unidentified occupants then fired at the vehicle." 

Kinana said:

As a result of the shooting, a woman believed to be a Mt Ayliff magistrate allegedly succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained in the upper body, while the husband suffered serious gunshot wounds in the lower and upper body. A 13-year-old son also suffered injuries. A 10-year-old child survived during the incident.
 

Kinana said it was alleged the husband, who was driving the family car at the time, did not stop after the shooting, but drove to a nearby hospital. 

The motive for the attack is not known at this stage, said Kinana. 

"However, the police have registered a case of murder and three cases of attempted murder for investigation. No arrest has been made at this stage. The investigation continues," said Kinana. 

Anyone with information should contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number: 086 00 10111.


Read more on:
eastern cape
