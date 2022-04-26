29m ago

Eastern Cape man, 80, in court for bestiality involving neighbour's chained dog

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • An 80-year-old man from Ginsberg in the Eastern Cape stands accused of performing a sex act on a dog.
  • He was allegedly caught on 4 February by its owner and arrested. 
  • After making bail the same day, the man vanished until he was rearrested on Monday.

The police have arrested an 80-year-old man for failing to appear in court last Wednesday in connection with a charge related to him performing a sex act on a neighbour's chained dog.

The man was initially arrested at a Ginsberg home on 4 February and charged with bestiality. 

He was released the same day on bail and warned to return to the King Williams Town Magistrate's Court on 20 April. 

However, he failed to show up, leaving the magistrate with no choice but to issue a warrant for his arrest. 

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed the suspect was rearrested on Monday and was due to appear in court on Tuesday. 

Mbi and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could not confirm the outcome of the court appearance on Tuesday as they struggled to reach the control prosecutor and investigating officer.

The information will be added once received.    

NPA spokesperson Luxulo Tyali said while the acting control prosecutor confirmed the case was on the court roll, he could not establish the outcome of the hearing. 

The man was caught by his neighbour in Ginsberg allegedly performing a sex act on the dog. The neighbour reported him to SPCA.

Mbi said the SPCA called the police who arrested the suspect. 

"We can confirm that a case of bestiality was opened after the owner found the accused raping his dog behind his house. He called the SPCA who in turn called the police. After failing to appear in court, a warrant of arrest was then issued." 

He added it was also suspected the man could have dementia.   

SCPA Qonce manager Annette Rademeyer said the police did not alert them about the rearrest of the man or the court case this week.

Rademeyer added the man apparently confessed to the investigating officer.

She said the SPCA was appalled by the alleged incident. 

"It is very disturbing to note that this type of offence, bestiality, was becoming very common in our society. We call on courts to hand harsher sentences to the perpetrators of this crime. Bestiality is illegal and is not acceptable in society.

"I hope he gets the maximum penalty the law allows," Rademeyer added.

