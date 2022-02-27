22m ago

Eastern Cape man accused of stealing over R100m from Absa shot dead

Xolela Masebeni and Athembile Mpani appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where they are charged with stealing millions from Absa.
Lwandile Bhengu
  • Absa specialist engineer Xolela Masebeni, who is accused of defrauding Absa, was shot dead outside his home on Saturday evening. 
  • Eastern Cape police say two men shot him. 
  • Masebeni and his wife are out on R50 000 bail for allegedly swindling Absa out of R103 million. 

Absa specialist engineer Xolela Masebeni, who is accused of defrauding the bank of R103 million, was shot dead outside his home in Unati Mkefa, Ezibeleni, the Eastern Cape, on Saturday evening. 

Eastern Cape police said they were investigating a case of murder. 

Polices spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said Masebeni was sitting in his yard with four of his friends when two unknown men accosted him.  

"It is further said that Masebeni stood up and approached the two unknown men. His friend heard several gunshots and started running in different directions.

"Masebeni sustained several gunshot wounds in the upper body and was rushed to the nearest clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries. It is believed that the two armed suspects fled the scene in a silver grey VW Polo," he added. 

Police have urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest local police station.

Masebeni and his wife, Athembile Mpani, allegedly swindled Absa out of R103 million.

The couple face charges of theft, fraud and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

They were granted R50 000 bail each earlier this month. 

It is understood Masebeni allegedly fraudulently transferred R103 million into six bank accounts over four months last year.

One of the accounts belonged to his 21-year-old wife, the other was a business account and the rest belonged to people living abroad the couple has ties to. 

The couple allegedly spent more than R200 000 on a shopping spree at luxury stores in Sandton. They also reportedly purchased seven cars and two properties in Khayelitsha.

The Hawks arrested Masebeni last month following an internal investigation.

The couple was set to return to court next month. 

