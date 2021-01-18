Eastern Cape man allegedly shot twice by men looking for booze

A 54-year-old man from Ikamvelihle in the Eastern Cape was shot during the early hours of Sunday morning, allegedly by two men who broke into his home looking for alcohol.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, police attended to a complaint at a house in Ngqika Street, NU2, Motherwell at about 02:05. They were informed that while the complainant and his 35-year-old friend were sleeping, two unknown men kicked opened the kitchen door.

"They demanded alcohol from them and when they were informed that there was no alcohol, one suspect tried to fire a shot at the victim; however, the firearm jammed and the suspects fled. A few minutes later, the suspects returned and once again demanded alcohol. They were again informed that there was no alcohol on the premises and this time two shots were fired, one hitting the complainant in the left shoulder. The suspects ran away," Naidu said.

A case of attempted murder was under investigation.