2h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly killing and burying 15-year-old 'girlfriend' under his bed

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The body of a 15-year-old girl was exhumed from a grave dug under her boyfriend's bed.
The body of a 15-year-old girl was exhumed from a grave dug under her boyfriend's bed.
Supplied by Loyiso Mpalantshane
  • The man was arrested for killing and burying his underaged girlfriend under his bed.
  • Her family said the suspect had accused the girl of stealing R500 from him.
  • A community leader told News24 that the teen was warned not to date the suspect as he was a well-known criminal.

A 37-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested for allegedly killing and burying his 15-year-old girlfriend under his bed.

The teenage girl, Yonela Nonkeneza, was dating the suspect, her family confirmed. 

Her body was exhumed on Wednesday from a grave dug under the man's bed in Qawukeni Village outside Qonce.  

Hours later, the man was arrested by police near Lower Mthombe outside Qonce( formerly known as King William’s Town) on Wednesday night, said police spokesperson Sibongile Soci.

Soci said the man would appear in court soon.

READ | KwaZulu-Natal man arrested for allegedly killing mom, hiding body in pit toilet

The discovery of the body ended a three-day search for Nonkeneza.

Soci said she had last been seen on Sunday 28 March.

In a video shared with News24, the victim’s heartbroken sister Nontombazana Sofolo said the suspect had accused Nonkeneza of stealing R500 from him. 

Sofolo said, when she heard about the money conflict, she intervened and pleaded with him not to harm Nonkeneza, and had promised to pay him back in instalments on her behalf. 

The discovery of Nonkeneza’s body was comforting, as it would bring closure for her devastated family, she said.

Sofolo added that, when Nonkeneza started dating the man, she had barely stayed at her home. 

“She would stay for five days with this man and when I would try to talk to her, she would not even look me in the eye. I would ask her friend to talk to her." 

Sobbing inconsolably, Sofolo said: 

I loved Yonela, but if this is God’s way, it is well. I am heartbroken and I don’t know what to say. I am praying for her soul to rest in peace.

"She left me shattered into pieces. When I saw our other sister arrive and asking me what had happened, I did not know what to say to her."

Sofolo said she last saw Yonela on Saturday morning. 

Qawukeni community leader Freeman Gqatso, 61, said the suspect was a well-known criminal who spent more time in prison than on the outside.

Gqatso said Nonkeneza had only arrived in the village four months ago, from Rustenburg where she had lived with her mother. 

She had come to the village of her father’s family to undergo a traditional ritual to introduce her to her paternal ancestors.

"While in prison, this criminal had acquired artisan skills and, when he got out, he started making money for himself by tiling floors. We believed he had used that money to lure this young child," said Gqatso.

Gqatso said Nonkeneza's family had warned her to stay away from the suspect because he was a bad person. 

Khula Community Development Project director Petros Majola said the man should also face charges of statutory rape.

"No child can consent to sex," he said and called for an end to gender-based violence. 

Police said the circumstances surrounding the murder would be investigated and a post-mortem would be conducted to establish the cause of death. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncrimegender based violence
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 4628 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1385 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5705 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.65
(-0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.26
(-0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.24
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.15
(-0.7)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.7)
Gold
1,729.07
(+1.3)
Silver
24.73
(+1.3)
Platinum
1,208.50
(+1.8)
Brent Crude
62.74
(-2.2)
Palladium
2,657.66
(+1.3)
All Share
67,353
(+1.3)
Top 40
61,712
(+1.4)
Financial 15
12,173
(-0.8)
Industrial 25
89,599
(+2.5)
Resource 10
67,082
(+0.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo