Eastern Cape man bludgeoned to death with a mannequin on Gqeberha streets

Police in Gqeberha are searching for a man who beat a person to death using a mannequin.

The incident happened on Durban Road in Gqeberha's dilapidating Korsten suburb.

The suspect fled after striking the 60-year-old victim repeatedly with the mannequin.

A man was bludgeoned to death with a mannequin on the streets of Gqeberha in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Eastern Cape police have asked the members of the public to help them track down and arrest the unknown suspect.

The attack happened at the notorious Korsten suburb on Durban Road at 02:30.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscila Naidu said allegations were that a homeless person was asleep around around 02:30 on Tuesday morning when the suspect woke him up.

"When the suspect realised that he was not the person he was looking for, he then approached a male about, 60-years-old who was sitting on stairs and started to assault him with the mannequin. The suspect then ran off with the mannequin. The unknown male was severely beaten and later passed away on the scene.”

Naidu said Gelvandale detectives were investigating a case of murder and appealing to anyone who may be able to identify the deceased or know the whereabouts of the suspects to contact SAPS Gelvandale on 041 402 2018/19 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

She said anyone with information could also visit their nearest police station to report it.

Naidu said all information will be treated confidentially and callers may remain anonymous.

