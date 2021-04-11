Eastern Cape man dies in shack fire

A 54-year-old man died after his shack caught fire at the Moeggesukkel informal settlement in Uitenhage.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said police were alerted to a home on fire on Saturday night.

"Members from the fire department, who were already on the scene, managed to extinguish the fire. The burnt remains of the man were discovered under the debris."

PICS | Baby twins, mom and dad killed in Cape Town fire tragedy

An inquest docket was opened for investigation.

The name of the deceased would be released after a formal identification was completed, said Swart.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.