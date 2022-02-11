1h ago

Eastern Cape man found guilty of burning girlfriend, baby and 3 others to death

Malibongwe Dayimani
accreditation
Masixole Ndzube,32, has been found guilty of murder of five people, arson and assault with intent with cause grievous bodily harm.
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Masixole Ndzube has been found guilty of killing five people, including his girlfriend Kulakazi Mpitipiti and her 6-month-old baby boy. 
  • Amongst the victims in the house inferno were clergyman Samkelo Mdingane, who had apparently grown close to Mpitipiti. 
  • Mdingane visited the home Mpitipiti shared with her family frequently to eat supper.

An Eastern Cape man who locked five people inside a house, including a six-month-old baby, before setting it alight has been found guilty of their murders and arson.

The Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho convicted Masixole Ndzube for torching his girlfriend Kulakazi Mpitipiti, her six-month-old son Yololwam, her mother Nobesuthu, her sister Bathandwa, and local clergyman Pastor Samkelo Mdingane.  

Ndzube was jealous that his girlfriend Kulakazi had started visiting Mdingane’s church frequently, and the two had grown closer. 

Ndzube had also identified Mdingane as the person who influenced Mpitipiti to quit alcohol and stop frequenting taverns with him.

This made her avoid Ndzube.

Evidence before the court showed that Mdingane frequently visited the home Mpitipiti shared with the other victims to eat supper and sometimes stay overnight.  

On 29 March 2020, after Ndzube and Mpitipiti clashed, she returned home with nasty bruises and then reported a case of assault against him on the same day at the Seymour police station. 

The court heard how, on 30 March, Ndzube used five litres of petrol he bought in Fort Beaufort to douse the house before setting it alight, with the victims trapped inside.  

All five were burnt beyond recognition and the accused was arrested at his home in the early morning hours of 31 March. 

State witnesses Nkosikhona Thafeni and Siyamthanda Mboto told the court that they had tried to rescue the victims, but that the flames were too strong. 

The incident happened in Joe Slovo Township in the tiny Eastern Cape town of Seymour. 

Before burning down the house, the court heard that Ndzube had gone to the pastor’s house, where he broke all the windows.

Two other occupants of the house were not home when the incident happened. 

Mdingane is survived by his mother, brother and an 11-year-old child. 

Masixole Ndzube consults his lawyer Ncumisa Dyantyi.
masixole ndzube
Masixole Ndzube burnt five people including his girlfriend and her 6-month-old baby boy in Seymour on 30 March 2020.
Malibongwe Dayimani

Judge Bulelwa Pakati also found the 32-year-old Ndzube guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Kulakazi.

Ndzube was found not guilty on a count of kidnapping her. 

Pakati granted prosecutor Deolin Willemse's request to postpone the matter until next Wednesday for sentencing procedures. 

On that day, Willemse is expected to lead evidence on aggravating circumstances. 

He will call the victims' families to testify how the murders have affected them. 

Willemse told Pakati that Ndzube has three previous convictions. 

He said Ndzube was convicted on 7 April 2016 by the Seymour Magistrate’s Court for violating a protection order.

Ndzube had been sentenced to 12 months in prison and declared unfit to own a firearm. 

On 29 January 2019, Ndzube was found guilty of possession of stolen property, and was fined R3 000 or three months behind bars.

The sentence was wholly suspended in unknown circumstances. 

However, Ndzube told Pakati he did not know about that conviction.

Williemse added that, on 26 February 2019, Ndzube was sentenced to 12 months in prison for again violating a protection order against him.

Ndzube admitted knowledge of this specific conviction. 

Pakati instructed a court orderly to make Ndzube sign to acknowledge two previous convictions.

