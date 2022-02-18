1h ago

Eastern Cape man gets 5 life terms for torching 5 people, including 6-month-old baby

Malibongwe Dayimani
Masixole Ndzube, 32, was found guilty of the murder of five people, arson and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
PHOTO: Malibongwe Dayimani/News24
  • Masixole Ndzube travelled 50km to buy five litres of petrol – and then torched five people the next day.
  • The court sentenced Ndzube to five life terms.
  • It was found that Ndzube showed no remorse for the incident.

NOTE: Details of this story may upset sensitive readers

An Eastern Cape man convicted of torching five people, including his girlfriend and a six-month-old baby, was sentenced to five terms of life imprisonment.

The Bhisho High Court also handed Masixole Ndzube, 32, three years for assaulting his slain lover, Kulakazi Mpitipiti, and 10 years for arson, for burning the house belonging to her mother, Nobesuthu Mpitipiti.

Judge Bulelwa Pakati ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

Kulakazi Mpitipiti, her six-month-old son, Yololwam, her mother, Nobesuthu, her sister, Bathandwa, and the local clergyman, Pastor Samkelo Mdingane, were burnt beyond recognition on 30 March 2020 inside Nobesuthu's house at one of Seymour's oldest townships, Joe Slovo.

A day before the incident, Ndzube had travelled 50km to the nearest town of Fort Beaufort to buy five litres of petrol, to set the house on fire.

The court found the murders were premeditated.

Pakati remarked that Ndzube showed neither regret nor remorse.

Pakati also said this was one of the most gruesome murder cases she had ever presided over in her career.

She referred to evidence from witnesses, who told the court how they saw Nobesuthu standing upright, in flames, holding onto her bedroom window.

When water was thrown on her to douse the flames, witnesses said the flesh fell off her body – and, as her skeletal remains fell to the ground, her hand and arm remained attached to the window she had been holding onto.

While Ncumisa Dyantyi, counsel for the accused, asked that the court not impose life imprisonment, advocate Deolin Willemse, for the prosecution, urged the court to find there were no substantial and compelling circumstances which justified a sentence other than life imprisonment.

Ndzube was jealous that Kulakazi had frequently visited Pastor Mdingane's church, and the two had grown close.

Ndzube also identified Mdingane as the person who influenced Kulakazi to quit alcohol and to stop frequenting taverns.

Evidence before the court showed that Mdingane frequently visited the home she shared with the other victims, and sometimes he stayed overnight.

On 29 March 2020, after Ndzube and Kulakazi clashed, she returned home with nasty bruises, and reported a case of assault against him at the Seymour police station.

The court heard how, on 30 March, Ndzube used the five litres of petrol he bought in Fort Beaufort to set the house alight, with the victims trapped inside.

All five were burnt beyond recognition and the accused was arrested at his home in the early hours of 31 March.

State witnesses, Nkosikhona Thafeni and Siyamthanda Mboto, told the court they had tried to rescue the victims, but the flames were too intense.

Before burning down the house, the court heard that Ndzube had gone to the pastor's house, where he broke all the windows.

