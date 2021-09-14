Eastern Cape man handed life sentence for raping 7-year-old stepdaughter

A man who raped his 7-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The child was raped while her mother was not home in November last year.

She told her mother about the rape the next morning.

The Bhisho High Court has sentenced a 28-year-old Eastern Cape man to life imprisonment for raping his seven-year-old stepdaughter last November.

He raped the child at the home he shared with the child and her mother in the Phakamisa location.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man raped the girl when she returned home after a play date.

"On 17 November 2020, she went to play at her friend's home, but ran back to her home when it started to rain. There she found her stepfather alone and sitting on a bed. She also sat on the bed and he then told her to lay under the blankets, which she did. He then went under the blankets and raped her," said the NPA.

The next morning the mother noticed that her daughter was struggling to walk and the girl then revealed that her stepfather had raped her.