41m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape man handed life sentence for raping 7-year-old stepdaughter

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man raped the girl when she returned home after a play date.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man raped the girl when she returned home after a play date.
Getty Images
  • A man who raped his 7-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
  • The child was raped while her mother was not home in November last year.
  • She told her mother about the rape the next morning. 

The Bhisho High Court has sentenced a 28-year-old Eastern Cape man to life imprisonment for raping his seven-year-old stepdaughter last November. 

He raped the child at the home he shared with the child and her mother in the Phakamisa location.  

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man raped the girl when she returned home after a play date.

READ | Eastern Cape man appeals 22-year sentence for raping his teen daughter - and gets life instead

"On 17 November 2020, she went to play at her friend's home, but ran back to her home when it started to rain. There she found her stepfather alone and sitting on a bed. She also sat on the bed and he then told her to lay under the blankets, which she did. He then went under the blankets and raped her," said the NPA.

The next morning the mother noticed that her daughter was struggling to walk and the girl then revealed that her stepfather had raped her. 

The NPA said the stepfather was arrested on 11 December 2020. 

Eastern Cape acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Livingstone Sakata, congratulated the investigators and the prosecution for securing the life sentence.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaeastern capecrimegbv
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
0% - 0 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
0% - 0 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
0% - 0 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
0% - 0 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.19
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.73
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,795.95
+0.1%
Silver
23.79
+0.2%
Palladium
1,951.03
-6.7%
Platinum
951.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,175
-0.6%
All Share
64,367
-0.4%
Resource 10
60,851
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,823
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,232
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo