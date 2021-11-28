Eastern Cape man hands himself over to police after allegedly beating girlfriend to death with steel pipe

A 30-year-old man handed himself over to police in Gqeberha after he allegedly killed his girlfriend during a fight.

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend with a steel pipe during a heated argument and left her for dead in Gqeberha, while he went to work.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the 30-year-old man handed himself over to police after he returned from work on Friday, and realised that his girlfriend, whom he left lying on the floor the previous night, was still in the same position and wasn't moving.

Swart said:

It is alleged that the couple had an argument on Thursday at about 23:30 at their residence in Jam Ally, Greenfield, in Kwazakele. The boyfriend allegedly assaulted the woman with a pipe.

He then covered her with a blanket and left her lying on the floor.

"The next morning he went to work and, when he returned, he discovered that she was not moving. He then went to the Kwazakele police station where he handed himself over to the police and was subsequently arrested for the murder."

Nelson Mandela Bay acting district commissioner, Brigadier Tandiswa Kupiso, condemned the incident, which occurred during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, adding that communities needed to ensure that the rights of women and children were protected.

