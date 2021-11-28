26m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape man hands himself over to police after allegedly beating girlfriend to death with steel pipe

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was arrested for murder after he assaulted and allegedly killed his girlfriend using a steel pipe.
A man was arrested for murder after he assaulted and allegedly killed his girlfriend using a steel pipe.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • A 30-year-old man handed himself over to police in Gqeberha after he allegedly killed his girlfriend during a fight.
  • Police say the man assaulted his girlfriend with a pipe and only discovered that she was dead when he returned from work.
  • The man is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend with a steel pipe during a heated argument and left her for dead in Gqeberha, while he went to work.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the 30-year-old man handed himself over to police after he returned from work on Friday, and realised that his girlfriend, whom he left lying on the floor the previous night, was still in the same position and wasn't moving.

Swart said:

It is alleged that the couple had an argument on Thursday at about 23:30 at their residence in Jam Ally, Greenfield, in Kwazakele. The boyfriend allegedly assaulted the woman with a pipe.

He then covered her with a blanket and left her lying on the floor.

"The next morning he went to work and, when he returned, he discovered that she was not moving. He then went to the Kwazakele police station where he handed himself over to the police and was subsequently arrested for the murder."

Nelson Mandela Bay acting district commissioner, Brigadier Tandiswa Kupiso, condemned the incident, which occurred during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, adding that communities needed to ensure that the rights of women and children were protected.

The man is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capegqeberhacrimegender based violence
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
24% - 1759 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 1174 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
60% - 4351 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.27
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
21.71
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.42
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,792.60
0.0%
Silver
23.13
0.0%
Palladium
1,751.49
0.0%
Platinum
955.50
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
62,411
-2.6%
All Share
68,615
-2.8%
Resource 10
64,074
-2.5%
Industrial 25
92,909
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-6.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo