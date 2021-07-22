Eastern Cape man held after 2 cops shot, injured during house raid

Two policemen are recovering in hospital after they were shot and wounded during a house raid in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

It is understood they arrived at the house at around 02:00 and announced themselves at the door as the police.

The owner of the house responded by firing several shots at them through a locked door, injuring both.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring two on-duty Eastern Cape police officers early on Thursday morning.



The incident happened in Ndabakazi, Butterworth.

The officers were admitted at Butterworth Hospital at 02:47 with bullet wounds and later transferred by ambulance to Frere Hospital in East London at 05:20, said the provincial health department.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the officers went to the house in Tshoveni Location as part of an operation conducted in the area.

Kinana would not be drawn into discussing details of the operation.

He said they introduced themselves as police officers when they arrived at the house and the occupant, instead of opening the door for them, started shooting.

Kinana added the two officers were aged 34 and 45.

He said a 50-year-old male suspect was arrested and his firearm was confiscated.

He was due to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of two counts of attempted murder, added Kinana.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the officers were in a stable condition and were expected to be discharged on Friday.

According to a hospital report, seen by News24, the 35-year-old sustained an injury on his left arm, while the 45-year-old took two bullets in both thighs.