Eastern Cape man killed by falling electricity post during service delivery protest

Protesters set alight ward 45 Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Sabelo Mabuda's house on Thursday morning.

A protester, Nkosinathi Lukas, was killed after a vandalised electricity pole fell on his head.

The metro says the protesters, who are demanding houses and electricity, illegally occupied the very land they want developed.

A man was killed after an electricity pole fell on his head after fellow protesters dug it up to use it to barricade a road during a service delivery protest in Kariega, the Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

The incident took place at daybreak during a protest in which ward 45 ANC councillor Sabelo Mabuda's home was torched.

During the protest by Area 11 informal settlement shack dwellers, a bus and two bakkies were set alight on Rocklands Road in nearby KwaNobuhle.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said 38-year-old Nkosinathi Lukas died on the scene after the concrete post fell on his head at around 05:30.

The protest began at 04:45, and Lukas died when protesters were busy digging up posts to barricade the road, he added.

Beetge said an inquest docket had been opened and the incident would be investigated by Kwanobuhle police.

During the protest on Rocklands Road, a bus and two bakkies were set alight, he added.

Beetge said firefighters, who arrived to extinguish the blaze, were pelted with stones, adding residents also stoned police vehicles and passing cars.

"It is unknown if any of those vehicles were damaged in the process."

He added the extent of damages to Mabuda's house was unknown.

"The motive for the protests seems to be service delivery related and no estimates of the value of damages can be made at this point."

Beetge said while police, assisted by Nelson Mandela Metro traffic officers, managed to open the road again for traffic, road users were cautioned to use alternative routes.

"The police will remain on the scene to monitor the situation," he added.

Area 11, an informal settlement of 500 shacks, has been without adequate houses and electricity since its formation in 2017. It is one of 156 informal settlements in the metro earmarked for formalisation with a R300 million budget.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said it was unacceptable communities displayed their dissatisfaction over service delivery by torching property.

He said:

We condemn acts of any form of violence perpetrated against others, including public representatives. We further call on law enforcement to strengthen public order management and deal with those that violate others rights to safety.

The premier also conveyed his condolences to Lukas' family.

The ANC in the region described the torching of Mabuda's house as pure criminality and called for the perpetrators to be speedily brought to book.

The party's regional secretary, Luvolo Nqakula, defended Mabuda, saying the lack of services in the area could not be blamed on him.

Nqakula said:

The councillor has been working hand in hand with the community in trying to resolve the matter that is not borne out of his creation.

The metro called the protesters land grabbers and urged police to arrest those involved in criminal activities.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said Area 11 came into being as a result of illegal land occupations.

However, in as much as it [the settlement] is a result of illegal land invasion, we have worked with the community in that area to try and find solutions for them. The solution that we are currently busy with is to try and rezone the area and check if we can get more sites so we can end up accommodating everyone.

He added the municipality was concerned about the few residents who have decided to take it upon themselves to protest and damage property which resulted in a loss of life.

Mniki said it condemned acts of violence and conveyed its condolences to Lukas' family.

He added:

We call on law enforcement agencies to play their role; those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law must face the full might of the law.

Mniki said the municipality was working on building houses for residents.

Mabuda was unavailable to comment.

In January, residents built him an office made with corrugated iron sheets so they could get better access to him.

Community leaders could not be reached for comment.

