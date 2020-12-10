1h ago

Eastern Cape man sentenced to life plus 10 years for murder

Malibongwe Dayimani
A 33-year-old Eastern Cape man, Samuel Rwantsana, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison for murdering Vuyisani Masoka, 29, in 2014.

This followed his arrest by the Hawks' serious organised crime unit in Mthatha on 1 January 2015.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, Rwantsana was linked to the murder of Masoka after he was found with an unlicenced firearm.

The firearm was linked to the murder of Masoka through ballistics testing.

Rwantsana, who was sentenced on Wednesday, had been in prison since his 2015 arrest.

On Wednesday, the Mthatha High Court handed down the sentence following Rwantsana's conviction the previous day.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, five years for possession of an unlawful firearm and another five years for possession of ammunition.



