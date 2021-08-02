Eastern Cape man stabbed to death during argument over cigarette

An Eastern Cape man was stabbed to death during an argument over a cigarette on Saturday.

The incident took place in Woodlands, near Storms River in the Koukamma Local Municipality.

The victim was 56-year-old Karel Ferreira from Woodlands.

The 49-year-old suspect, also from Woodlands, is due to appear in the Storms River Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said:

It is alleged that the two men, both from Woodlands, were drunk and started arguing over a cigarette. A fight ensued between the men.

"Ferreira's body was found in his house with a stab wound in the upper body."

Nkohli added the fight broke out after the suspect asked the deceased to give him a cigarette.

"The deceased allegedly responded angrily and the two men started arguing and things escalated into a fight."

