Eastern Cape man stabbed to death during argument over cigarette

An Eastern Cape man was stabbed to death during an argument over a cigarette on Saturday.
The incident took place in Woodlands, near Storms River in the Koukamma Local Municipality.
READ | Eastern Cape farmer kills two suspects and is stabbed to death during confrontation
The victim was 56-year-old Karel Ferreira from Woodlands.
The 49-year-old suspect, also from Woodlands, is due to appear in the Storms River Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said:
ALSO
READ | Retired Eastern Cape police
commander killed during house robbery
"Ferreira's body was found in his house with a stab wound in the upper body."
Nkohli added the fight broke out after the suspect asked the deceased to give him a cigarette.
"The deceased allegedly responded angrily and the two men started arguing and things escalated into a fight."
Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.