Eastern Cape man taken in for questioning after his mom found dead in burnt flat

Cebelihle Bhengu
Police in the Eastern Cape is questioning the son of a woman who was found deceased in her burning flat in Fernkloof on Tuesday.
Eastern Cape police were on Wednesday questioning the son of a 65-year-old woman found dead in her burning flat in Fernkloof, Gqeberha. 

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police responded to the incident in Park Drive, where they recovered her partially burnt body on Tuesday.

Police initially opened an inquest, but forensic evidence collected at the scene and interviews from neighbours suggested the fire may not have been an accident, she said.

The case was converted to murder.

"We don't have the postmortem report yet. Once that comes back, maybe it will verify that there was foul play," said Naidu. 

She added that interviews with neighbours revealed that the woman's son, who was not there when the police arrived, had lived with her in the flat.

Naidu said police found it unusual that the woman's car was gone and the son was not in the flat.

Police later recovered the woman's car, a white Ford Fiesta, that had been abandoned in Walmer.

"We found the car in Victoria Drive, a quiet area surrounded by bushes. The son was found in the CBD of Walmer," said Naidu.

She said he was not yet a suspect in his mother's death as police were still investigating. 

The woman's identity would not be revealed until police have confirmed it. 

The cause of the fire was not yet known. 


