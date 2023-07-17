35m ago

Eastern Cape mass shooting: Five accused appear in court

  • Six days following a mass shooting that killed six people in KwaNobuhle just outside Gqeberha, five men appeared in court in connection with the incident.
  • The accused are facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
  • The case was postponed to later this week for consultation with attorneys.

Almost a week after a mass shooting claimed the lives of six people and left four wounded in KwaNobuhle, five men appeared in the Kariega Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the shooting.

The accused - Mzolisi Nyiki, 28, Unathi Booi, 31, Sinethemba Mahlahla, 28, Lee Fortuin, 34, and Shafiek Jones, 21 - are facing six counts of murder and four of attempted murder.

The case was postponed to Thursday 20 July, to give the accused time to consult with their attorneys.

Following a breakthrough in the case, the five were arrested last Thursday during the early morning hours in KwaNobuhle, and Arcadia in Gqeberha.

The arrests follow the shooting that took place at an alleged drug den in Modlele Street last Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, three armed men entered the property shortly before 20:00 and opened fire on people standing in the front yard and those inside the house.

ALSO READ | Gqeberha doctor's murder: Son and ex-wife involved in plot, investigating officer testifies

After two women standing at the gate were shot, the gunmen entered the house and shot eight more people.

Six died on the scene.

The injured, three men and one woman, were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Siyabonga Williams, 24, Sinovuyo Nene, 24, Mzuvukile Grootboom, 33, Siyamthanda Vena, 27, Siyanda Luther Mlilwana, 29, and Sivenathi Mxaku, 17.

"Two victims are still in hospital, while the other two were discharged," Naidu said.

She added that police suspected the motive for the attack was drug-related.


