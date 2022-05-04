31m ago

Eastern Cape mayor's Rottweilers allegedly kill man in Kenton-on-Sea

Malibongwe Dayimani
Ndlambe Local Municipality mayor Khululwa Ncamiso.
  • Ndlambe Local Municipality Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso is in hot water after her two dogs allegedly killed a man on the streets of Kenton-On-Sea on Saturday.
  • The police have opened an inquest docket and said it might later be converted into a criminal case. 
  • The Rottweilers have been taken in by the SPCA. 

The dogs of Ndlambe Local Municipality Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso allegedly attacked and killed a man on the streets of Kenton-On-Sea during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after the animals mauled Khayalethu Bulo, 37, in the seaside holiday town while their owner was away.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the victim died on the scene on Northwood Street after being bitten. 

"It is alleged that on Saturday morning, 30 April 2022 at about 05:00, the man was walking in Northwood Street, Kenton-On-Sea, when two Rottweilers attacked him. The two dogs were later taken to the local SPCA," added Kinana. 

Port Alfred SPCA took in the two Rottweilers, said Senior Inspector Annelle Slabbert. 

READ | Pit bull mauls 3-year-old Gqeberha girl to death while its owner is out of town

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident were currently under investigation.

"Criminal charges may arise at a later stage of the investigation," added Kinana. 

When asked for comment, Ncamiso, an ANC member, said she was on the road driving from Kirkwood and would respond to News24's questions at a later stage. 

But despite numerous attempts, she did not respond to requests for comment, and her response will be added once received. 

News24 understands Ncamiso and her family attended a week-long traditional ceremony at her Ekuphumleni home, which started last Tuesday.

It is understood that family left on 29 April with sangomas for an overnight river ritual, leaving the dogs behind. 

READ | Preschooler's heartbreaking prayer to save his eyes after being mauled by 3 pit bulls

Neighbours alleged the unsupervised dogs broke loose and roamed the streets.

It is understood the animals were about 6km from their home when they came across Bulo.  

His brother Sizakele Bulo, who lives in Gqeberha, said the family had been left devastated by the news. 

He added Bulo was unemployed and staying alone in his late father's house in Ekuphumleni. 

Sizakele said he believed his brother might have come across the dogs while searching for jobs, or collecting scrap metal and cans. 

He added:

We just want justice for our brother. We have also consulted a lawyer about this.

Sizakele described his brother as a harmless person who stayed alone, picked up cans in town to sell at scrap metal dealers when he was not doing odd gardening jobs around town. 

"He was never in trouble with the law and was known by all the guards of the private security firm that looks after the neighbourhood." 

Bulo will be buried this weekend. 

Asked if the animals will be put down, Slabbert said it would be up to the court or the owner to decide on the fate of the animals.   

"The dogs are at the SPCA for boarding [safe-keeping] at the moment. It is not up to the SPCA to decide on the fate of the dogs."  

She added the municipality was handling the matter. 

Asked for comment, municipal spokesperson Khululekile Mbolekwa said the municipality would issue a statement on the matter later today.

His response will be added once received. 



