27m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape MEC asks High Court to declare election of latest Nelson Mandela Bay mayor unlawful

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nqaba Bhanga
Nqaba Bhanga
PHOTO: Luvuyo Mehlwana
  • In court papers, MEC Xolile Nqatha called Nqaba Bhanga's election as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor an "unlawful attempt".
  • Bhanga was elected during a chaotic council meeting which Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels presided over.
  • This was after speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was forcefully removed by three men who stormed the council chambers.

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha has approached the Port Elizabeth High Court on an urgent basis, asking it to declare the 4 December election of DA leader Nqaba Bhanga as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay unlawful.

In his papers filed on Monday, Nqatha described the election of Bhanga as an "unlawful attempt".

Nqatha said in the papers: 

In the premises the Honourable Court is requested to grant the relief in the notice of motion with costs to be on the punitive scale, particularly since the election of the Executive Mayor was to obviously unlawful that it should never have been necessary for me to burden the Honourable Court with this application.

The MEC added that the matter was urgent "because it represents a deadlock between the provincial government and the municipality over the scope of the authority which the former derives from the constitution, as it involved the failure of the speaker, the council and the municipality itself to fulfil important duties statutorily provided for in various Acts of Parliament referred to herein above and the regulations issued in terms thereof".

Nqatha told the court that since the beginning of the term of the current municipal council, the municipality had encountered instability.

"For example, two executive mayors have been removed by votes of no confidence and, since the removal of councillor [Mongameli] Bobani, the municipal council has failed to fill the vacancy until it unlawfully attempted to do so on 4 December 2020."

This is Nqatha's second attempt at trying to force Bhanga to step down as mayor after he earlier wrote a letter to council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya declaring Bhanga's election as "wrongful, unlawful and null and void".

Forcefully removed

Bhanga slammed the 8 December letter as an overreach and dared Nqatha to take him to court.

Bhanga was elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor during a chaotic council meeting presided by Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels.

READ | Bhanga rejects MEC's letter which declared his election as NMB mayor unlawful

This came after Mafaya was forcefully removed from her presiding chair by three men who stormed the council chambers.

Daniels was elected by the majority of councillors to take over as speaker of the council meeting that had elected Bhanga.

At the time of the elections, the metro had been without a mayor for nearly a year after Bobani, the late UDM member, was booted out through a motion of no-confidence.

Not having a mayor to table its budget cost the city millions of rand as National Treasury withheld funds.

The delay in appointing a mayor was seemingly caused by certain factions within the council who could not agree on the right person to wear the mayoral chain.

Staging the ejection

Bhanga accused former councillor and ANC strongman Andile Lungisa of staging the ejection of Mafaya in order to collapse the meeting.

Lungisa denied the allegations, but confirmed that he was standing outside the chambers when the chaos broke out.

Bhanga identified the men who removed Mafaya as members of Lungisa and Mafaya's security teams.

However, Lungisa said the men were taking part in a security personnel strike over a pay dispute with the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

NMB metro denied knowledge of the strike.

Called for comment, Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said: "We are not commenting on the matter because it is sub judice".

The case was expected to be heard on 19 January.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nqaba bhangaport elizabetheastern capepoliticscourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
48% - 3229 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
48% - 3290 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 277 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.41
(+0.63)
ZAR/GBP
20.95
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.74
(+0.66)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.67)
Gold
1862.02
(+0.83)
Silver
25.52
(+2.00)
Platinum
1067.50
(+2.24)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2370.52
(+0.64)
All Share
63674.96
(-0.13)
Top 40
58608.41
(-0.19)
Financial 15
12150.29
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
82801.83
(-0.26)
Resource 10
64841.74
(-0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo