Eastern Cape MEC's messenger arrested for allegedly drinking and driving state vehicle

The messenger of Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has been arrested for drunk driving.

Thirty-one-year-o ld Nelita Diko spent the night in police cells earlier this month.

She was driving a state vehicle at the time of her arrest and the department she worked for is investigating the incident.

According to Eastern Cape police, Nelita Diko crashed into a truck on the night of 4 February 2021 on the N2 between Butterworth and East London. Police took her for blood tests.

Diko, aged 31, was charged with drunk driving and reckless and negligent driving, police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said.

She appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on 5 February and the case was provisionally withdrawn, pending the outcome of the blood tests, Tonjeni said.

Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform spokesperson, Ayongezwa Lungisa, said Diko was involved in the accident on her way from a work trip in Cala.

Lungisa said the head of the department has initiated an investigation into the incident and the total cost of the damage to the vehicle will be unveiled in a report. Meth was informed of the incident, Lungisa added.

"The report will be made public once [it] is concluded. Ms Diko was sent to Cala and therefore authorised to drive the vehicle," said Lungisa.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani confirmed that Diko appeared in court on 5 February and that the case was provisionally withdrawn, pending blood alcohol results.

In August, Ayanda Matinise, the office messenger of Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, was arrested for allegedly transporting liquor in a state vehicle.

He was charged with fraud for allegedly using a state vehicle without authority, violation of lockdown regulations and the attempted bribery of officers of the law.

