1h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape men slapped with lengthy jail terms for robbing Jet clothing store of R20K

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Two robbers were slapped with lengthy jail terms for robbing a Jet store in Bizana in the Eastern Cape in May 2016.

The Bizana Magistrate's Court sentenced Silungile Mabengu (27) and Nkosivumile Bhekisifo (33) on Friday for two counts of robbery.

On the day of the robbery, four men entered the Jet store and pretended to be customers, Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said.

Zenzile said: 

A few minutes later, they accosted the store manager and other staff members and demanded the safe keys and got away [with] R20 000 and cellphones. Before disappearing, they forcefully dismantled the CCTV machine and locked everyone in the cash office.

No injuries were reported.

One of the four men was killed in an unrelated robbery incident in KwaZulu-Natal, Zenzile told News24. Another suspect is still at large. Mabengu and Bhekisifo were arrested in October and December respectively.

"Both [men] were released out on R2 000 bail [and] the case was transferred to [the] Bizana Regional Court for trial. Mabengu and Bhekisifo were finally convicted and were found guilty of two counts of robbery," Zenzile said.

Mabengu, a first offender, was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment and Bhekisifo was sentenced to 18 years.

The men were declared unfit to possess firearms.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Contractors, project manager accused of R9m tender fraud released on bail
15 years for three people who attempted to swindle trust fund out of R500m
Hawks arrests man who allegedly held up police station in Northern Cape
Read more on:
east londoncrimecourts
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
28% - 1725 votes
No, it is a waste of money
72% - 4364 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.50)
Gold
1964.24
(+0.03)
Silver
27.50
(+0.05)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug 2020

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo