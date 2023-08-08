1h ago

Share

Eastern Cape mom allegedly kills children, herself 'because of poverty'

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A mother from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape allegedly killed her three daughters before taking her own life at the weekend, allegedly because of poverty.
A mother from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape allegedly killed her three daughters before taking her own life at the weekend, allegedly because of poverty.
Photo: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images

Editor's note: This story contains details that some readers may find upsetting.

  • A mother from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape allegedly killed her three daughters before dying by suicide.
  • Police believe the motive was poverty.
  • Two of the children were allegedly poisoned and the other stabbed.

A mother from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape allegedly killed her three daughters before dying by suicide at the weekend - and police believe this could have been driven by poverty.

A woman visiting the family around 07:00 on Sunday made the gruesome discovery in their tiny hut in the Tholeni Administrative Area.

Bongeka Buso, 38, is believed to have died by suicide while the bodies of two of her children, Orabile, eight, and Oratile, five, were found on a bed.

Buso's teenage daughter, believed to be approximately 14 years old, was found with a knife in her neck on the floor next to the bed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they suspect the two younger girls were poisoned.

ALSO READ | Dickason trial: Expert says 'killing the children felt right' to Lauren, who sought to 'protect' them

"The motive for the deaths are not known, however it is suspected that it could have been driven by poverty," Naidu added.

Police are investigating three cases of murder and have opened an inquest.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, you can contact:The South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline: 0800 456 789Sadag has a WhatsApp counselling line that operates from 09:00 to 16:00: 076 882 2775SA Federation for Mental Health: 011 781 1852LifeLine South Africa: 0861 322 322

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said it was deeply concerning and heartbreaking that women facing poverty could be driven to such extremes.

"Socioeconomic challenges can exacerbate their vulnerability to mental health issues.

"Addressing poverty and promoting mental health support are crucial to prevent such tragedies.

"As we commemorate Women's Month, I urge women to raise their voices and speak out.

"It is crucial to address concerns promptly rather than waiting until they become more difficult to resolve," Mene added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capebutterworthcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What action must Cape Town authorities take in response to the unruly taxi protests?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Concede to their demands
1% - 26 votes
Formalise the taxi industry
24% - 511 votes
Focus on spatial inequality first
2% - 34 votes
Civil claims to make culprits pay
40% - 847 votes
Fix other transport modes
33% - 696 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

9h ago

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

5h ago

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.92
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
24.12
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.73
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
900.86
-1.5%
Palladium
1,225.87
-0.8%
Gold
1,925.38
-0.6%
Silver
22.78
-1.5%
Brent Crude
85.34
-1.1%
Top 40
71,341
-0.3%
All Share
76,837
-0.2%
Resource 10
60,048
-0.8%
Industrial 25
106,461
-0.4%
Financial 15
17,277
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo