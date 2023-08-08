Eastern Cape mom allegedly kills children, herself 'because of poverty'

Editor's note: This story contains details that some readers may find upsetting.

A mother from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape allegedly killed her three daughters before dying by suicide.

Police believe the motive was poverty.

Two of the children were allegedly poisoned and the other stabbed.

A mother from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape allegedly killed her three daughters before dying by suicide at the weekend - and police believe this could have been driven by poverty.

A woman visiting the family around 07:00 on Sunday made the gruesome discovery in their tiny hut in the Tholeni Administrative Area.

Bongeka Buso, 38, is believed to have died by suicide while the bodies of two of her children, Orabile, eight, and Oratile, five, were found on a bed.

Buso's teenage daughter, believed to be approximately 14 years old, was found with a knife in her neck on the floor next to the bed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they suspect the two younger girls were poisoned.

ALSO READ | Dickason trial: Expert says 'killing the children felt right' to Lauren, who sought to 'protect' them

"The motive for the deaths are not known, however it is suspected that it could have been driven by poverty," Naidu added.

Police are investigating three cases of murder and have opened an inquest.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, you can contact:The South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline: 0800 456 789Sadag has a WhatsApp counselling line that operates from 09:00 to 16:00: 076 882 2775SA Federation for Mental Health: 011 781 1852LifeLine South Africa: 0861 322 322

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said it was deeply concerning and heartbreaking that women facing poverty could be driven to such extremes.

"Socioeconomic challenges can exacerbate their vulnerability to mental health issues.

"Addressing poverty and promoting mental health support are crucial to prevent such tragedies.

"As we commemorate Women's Month, I urge women to raise their voices and speak out.

"It is crucial to address concerns promptly rather than waiting until they become more difficult to resolve," Mene added.



