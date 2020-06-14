1h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape motorbikes designed to bring healthcare closer to people, says Ministry of Health

Jeanette Chabalala
The Scooter Project was launched in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
The Scooter Project was launched in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
DrZweliMkize/Twitter
  • The Ministry of Health says the motorbikes provided for healthcare workers in the Eastern Cape would bring healthcare closer to the people.
  • The ministry says it has received backlash from the public and media queries regarding the motorbikes. 
  • It says the motorbikes are meant to transport patients from clinics to facilities offering higher levels of care.

The Ministry of Health says the motorbikes provided for health workers in the Eastern Cape are not meant to replace ambulances but are designed to bring healthcare closer to the people.

According to the health ministry, after it received backlash from the public and media queries, it had to clarify why the motorbikes were needed.

"One of the complaints that the Eastern Cape Department of Health has received from rural communities is that because of a lack of road infrastructure, especially in rural areas, ambulances do not reach people who are sick, especially the elderly," said health ministry spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi.

"The members of the community end up having to put an individual in a wheelbarrow or walking a long distance whilst carrying a patient until they reach a road where the ambulance can go."

On Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize handed over 100 motorbikes and 10 mobile clinics in the Eastern Cape.

The designer of the motorcycle ambulances Brian Harmse said the machines have an oxygen tank, masks, hospital-sized stretcher bed and first-aid kit.

READ | Fear over side-effects of dodgy hand sanitiser

It can carry up to 170kg and can move at 60km/h to care for the patient, News24 reported.

According to ministry spokesperson Manzi, Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba saw the motorbikes as an opportunity to address those instances.

She said the motorcycles were designed with off-road capabilities, and the intention was to transport patients from clinics to facilities offering higher levels of care.

READ | Eastern Cape hotspots to be zoned in on as Mkhize turns attention to 'vulnerable' province

"The motorbikes are appendaged by both sitting and supine units which are fully waterproofed so that even those who cannot sit up can be accommodated. No patient will be exposed to the elements while being transported in these units.

"These units are also versatile in that they can be used as mobile clinics, mobile testing units and mobile medicine delivery units which will support the [Central Chronic Medication Dispensing and Distribution] programme."

Healthcare workers

Manzi said they can be ridden by two community healthcare workers to carry out Covid-19 screening in deep rural areas and general health screening and testing for other communicable diseases, such as TB and HIV, as well as diabetes and hypertension.

"It is for this reason that these community health workers will also carry mobile phones and two-way radios so that they can immediately alert emergency medical services personnel should a patient who requires urgent hospitalisation be identified," she said.

The Eastern Cape health department also released a statement, saying it had "noted with regret the misperception that has been created on social media platforms following the launch of mobile clinics and scooters". 

The department said it has entered into a three year contract with a King Williams Town company after an "open and competitive bidding".  

"The three-year R10.1million contract includes procurement and cost was R94 000 per unit plus R6000 for maintenance. A total of 200 people were employed during the production period.   

"The department has also employed 150 additional staff who will be operating these scooters as part of our primary health care outreach programme."

Related Links
Covid-19 projections: Eastern Cape could see 6 000 deaths in next 3 months
Covid-19: Gauteng, Eastern Cape each edge closer to 10 000 mark, as cases hit 65 736
Covid-19: Eastern Cape schools placed under custodianship of health department
Read more on:
zweli mkhizeport elizabethlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R246k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8239 votes
Cricket
12% - 2424 votes
Soccer
24% - 4683 votes
Golf
7% - 1378 votes
Other
16% - 3109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo