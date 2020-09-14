Official arrested after allegedly planning to assassinate Eastern Cape municipal boss

An official from the Mhlontlo Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, Zwelilungilile Siqhola, has been charged for allegedly attempting to get a colleague killed.



The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the police had received information Siqhola was allegedly looking for hit men to assassinate Mhlontlo's municipal manager who is a witness in a R169 000 fraud case against Siqhola.

The police set up a sting operation over the weekend where two police officers posed as hit men and had gone to meet Siqhola, said NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

He was then arrested.

The police recovered two pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition.

Siqhola appeared in court on Monday on charges of conspiracy to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

His case was postponed to 21 September for a bail application.

The State will oppose his release on bail.