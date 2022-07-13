1h ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape name changes: DA accuses council of being sneaky with latest proposals

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Despite Grahamstown renamed Makhanda in 2018, road signs do not reflect the new name on many of the province's roads.
Despite Grahamstown renamed Makhanda in 2018, road signs do not reflect the new name on many of the province's roads.
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • The DA is accusing the Eastern Cape Geographical Names Council of secretly attempting to change more Eastern Cape towns' names.
  • Last February, Mthethwa sparked a heated debate after he approved name changes to seven Eastern Cape towns and two airports, submitted by the council.
  • At the time, the DA said the ANC had gone too far by renaming Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, among other changes. 

A year after the public was stunned by the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, the Eastern Cape Geographical Names Council (ECGNC) is once again being accused of attempting to sneak a list of new names to Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa without involving the public.

Public participation meetings were announced by the committee earlier this year to debate the latest list of proposed names of towns and landmarks, but the Democratic Alliance is complaining that the process is not transparent enough. 

READ | Eastern Cape name changes: 'The ANC has gone too far', says DA

The DA said the ECGNC does not have a website or platform where individuals can access information, find notices of public hearings, provide input, or even just find the names and contact information of authorities they need to engage with, making it impossible to contact the council.

DA member of Eastern Cape legislature Nomvano Zibonda said it also made it difficult to access reports or to scrutinise the council's work.

Zibonda added that the failure to provide the information robbed the people of Eastern Cape of their right to contribute to the process. "We must avoid a repeat of what transpired in Gqeberha."

The MPL has written to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Tamara Xhanti, to ask that the council be called to give an account of the work it was doing.

The renaming of places is an exercise that is likely to continue for a long time as South Africa continues to redefine itself. When this process was embarked upon, it was first and foremost to ensure that all South Africans felt included.

Zibonda said she also wrote to the council's chairperson, Zukile Jodwana, last month to ask for an update on the name changes. An acknowledgement of receipt was received, but no answers have been forthcoming. 

READ | Xhosa warrior Maqoma mooted to replace Fort Hare as public hearings on Eastern Cape name changes start

Jodwana denied that he ignored Zibonda's letter and said he replied accordingly.

name changes
The picture of the N2 between Mthatha and East London.

He promised to issue a detailed statement at a later stage. His response will be added once received. 

A list of names was submitted to the council this year for the renaming of 10 geographical features, including five towns. 

The first public hearing took place in May at the Nomsa Frans community hall in Cradock, where residents had their say on the renaming of Cradock to Kaladokwe or Inxuba.

Dutywa residents also got an opportunity in May to comment at a hearing at the Mbhashe local municipality council chambers on the proposed renaming of the portion of the N2, running into their town to Ngumbela Road, to honour late businessman Mthetheleli Ngumbela. 

Other name changes to be considered and debated at hearings scheduled for later this year, include:
  • Tarkastad to eSkapu,
  • Gompo suburb in East London to Clement Kadalie,
  • Tylden village to Steve Biko,
  • Sterkstroom to Ngquzubomvu,
  • Algoa Bay to Nelson Mandela Bay,
  • Cala to Xhalanga,
  • Colchester to Nukukamma,
  • Fort Hare (not the university) to Chief Maqoma.

Last February, Mthethwa sparked a heated debate after he approved name changes to seven Eastern Cape towns and two airports.

At the time, the DA said the ANC had gone too far.

Port Elizabeth was renamed Gqeberha, and King William's Town was changed to Qonce. 

READ | MEC inaugurates new EC Geographical Names Council

Uitenhage became Kariega and the Port Elizabeth Airport was renamed Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, among other changes. 

Jodwana previously described name changes as an essential to restore lost heritage. He said the motivation was to restore the original names of the places.

He added that some applications for name changes cited the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to rename certain geographical features after those who contributed to the struggle against apartheid.

Public hearings on the new names continue across the Eastern Cape and are expected to be completed in September.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dadepartment of arts and cultureport elizabetheastern capeculturegovernmentpoltiics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
11% - 416 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
76% - 2753 votes
SA was never ready
13% - 471 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.87
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.14
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,742.97
+1.0%
Silver
19.33
+2.1%
Palladium
1,976.33
-2.8%
Platinum
852.18
+0.8%
Brent Crude
99.49
-7.7%
Top 40
60,032
-1.5%
All Share
66,143
-1.5%
Resource 10
60,946
-0.8%
Industrial 25
81,448
-1.9%
Financial 15
14,612
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo