Eastern Cape police call on public to help it find two escaped awaiting trial prisoners

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Eastern Cape police have asked for the public's help in locating two prisoners that escaped from Bisho High court and Ngqeleni Magistrate's court.
  • It's alleged that one of the men who was awaiting trial was taken from cells to the back of the van when he ran away.
  • An additional charge of attempting to escape from lawful custody and escape from lawful custody will be added to the two suspects respectively.

Eastern Cape police have asked for the public's help in locating two prisoners who escaped from Bisho High Court and Ngqeleni Magistrate's court on Tuesday.

It's alleged that 38-year-old Zukisani Fanga was appearing on a KwaZakele case of murder as well as a Keiskammahoek case of murder and rape that both happened in 2015 when he escaped from the High Court, according to the police.

"In 2019, Fanga was arrested by the Provincial Tracking Team in Welkom, Free State and remained in custody while appearing several times in court facing various charges," police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said.

He alleged that he escaped from Bisho High Court - two cases of escape from custody were opened and are under investigation.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two awaiting trial prisoners escaped from custody on Tuesday at the Ngqeleni court cells while appearing for a trial. 

They were taken from cells to the back of the van when they ran away. 

Tonjeni said that officials took chase and one suspect, Otto Matsiba, 21, was apprehended by the court security assisted by members of the public. 

"The second wanted escapee is Mluleki Mbanyarho Gogobala aged 27-years-old who was arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition as well as robbery in 2018, managed to escape and could not be apprehended."

An additional charge of attempting to escape from custody and escape from custody would be added to the two suspects respectively.

Members of the community are encouraged to not try to apprehend the suspects as they are presumed to be armed and dangerous. Instead, they can share his location with the local police or the Investigating Officer WO Ntshongwana - 071 780 2339 or Branch Commander, Col Nodlabi on 079 890 0806. All correspondence will be treated confidentially. 

