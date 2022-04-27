Eastern Cape police on high alert after protesters torch farmhouse, petrol-bomb cars in Kirkwood

Eastern Cape police were on high alert as the situation in Kirkwood remained volatile.

Police deployment has been beefed up and about 38 cases have been registered.

One person has been killed and property and cars have been destroyed.

A farmhouse was torched and several cars stoned and petrol bombed in Kirkwood, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.



"The situation continued to be tense today [Wednesday]. Young people in the locations were throwing stones at motorists, whilst petrol bombs were also used on Tuesday," police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

He said protesters had torched a farmhouse in Habata. But no injuries had been reported.

"Police deployment has been beefed up and about 38 cases have been registered. Cases range from public violence, malicious injury to properties [sic], assault, and one murder case.

"Only one person has been arrested so far. Other arrests are possible as the investigations unfold. We continue to monitor the situation,” Kinana said.

Violence erupted in Kirkwood after hundreds of disgruntled farmworkers took to the streets to voice their anger about wage increases.

On Monday, three people were injured, including a police officer.

Kinana previously told News24 that the community member who was admitted to the hospital had later died.

"The third one is reported to be a security guard, who was assaulted, and two cars belonging to a private security company were set alight," he said.

South African farms under attack - Kirkwood. pic.twitter.com/pKGlLzj2Je — K9_Reaper ??‍?? Jester (@k9_reaper) April 26, 2022

Freedom Front Plus MP and provincial leader Piet Mey said the party had visited the community on Wednesday and was shocked by the "serious and senseless destruction and vandalism".

“Warehouses filled with freshly picked products were torched and destroyed and many homes have been utterly ruined. Fruits have been stripped off trees in orchards, thrown on the ground and trampled, while branches were ripped off trees," he said.

"In some cases, the extent of the damage is so severe that it may take years to reach full production capacity again.

"Protesters do not seem to realise that they are destroying the very businesses on which they depend for a future income and their families' survival."





Mey said it was clear that emotions were still running high and that the situation remained volatile.

"From conversations with members of the community, the FF Plus learned that many peace-loving people want to return to work, and that they are unhappy with the way that a small group of people handled the situation, stirred up emotions, and kept inciting violence.

"They are well aware of the fact that the situation is jeopardising their work and income.

"The FF Plus wants to see that an investigation is launched, as in other cases of similar unrest, to determine who is behind the incitement and violence," he said.





