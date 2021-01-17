59m ago

Eastern Cape police search for parents of abandoned baby boy found in Mthatha field

Nicole McCain
Police are searching for the parents of a baby boy found abandoned in an open field in Mthatha.
PHOTO: Gallo Images

The baby was found by residents on 8 January, said police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

"Mthatha police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating the relatives, parents or mother of a baby boy estimated to be about two to four months old, who was found by community members abandoned in an open space.

"The baby was found at Efata Extension, Chris Hani Park, Mthatha on 8 January 2021 early morning at about 08:30," says Tonjeni.

The infant is currently at a place of safety, while police trace his parents or relatives.

A case of child abandonment had been opened and was currently under investigation, says Tonjeni.

"Anyone who knows of a woman or parents who recently gave birth, but is suddenly without the child, or knows relatives of the infant, is urged to contact investigating officer Sergeant Nomaphelo Tshikila of the Mthatha FCS Unit on 083 865 0247, or 047 531 2170 during office hours," he said.

