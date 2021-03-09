42m ago

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane reshuffles his Cabinet

Malibongwe Dayimani
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Picture: Lubabalo Ngcukana / City Press

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane made changes to his Cabinet on Tuesday, most notably filling the vacant position left after the sacking of Sindiswa Gomba as health MEC last week.

Former Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has been moved to the health hot seat, replacing Gomba as the permanent health MEC.

Human Settlements MEC Nonkqubela Peters has been moved to the Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform to the position previously held by Meth.

The premier also brought in Nonceba Kontsiwe to take over the running of the Department of Human Settlements. 

Mabuyane said it was very important that the health vacancy be filled as the MEC is leading the fight against Covid-19.

Asked if Meth has knowledge of the health department, Mabuyane said they don't have to hire a doctor in the position and that the department has enough officials who are qualified doctors. He said all the department needs is a good leader.

