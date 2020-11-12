Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 44-year-old went for testing after experiencing flu-like symptoms, said his office.

The premier has urged all those he met in the last seven days to test for Covid-19.

His office announced this in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhata Sicwetsha said the 44-year-old had experienced flu-like symptoms and this prompted him to take a Covid-19 test.

"When his test results came back positive, Premier Mabuyane started informing his family members, staff in his office, and some of the people he had met with recently about his test results and encouraging those who might be feeling similar symptoms to take Covid-19 tests," said Sicwetsha.

He added that Mabuyane encouraged any person he had met with in the last seven days, who might be having or feeling similar symptoms, to take Covid-19 tests for them to know their health status.

Sicwetsha said Mabuyane was isolating at home where he would continue with his official duties, using technology for meetings and for communicating with his office, members of the Executive Council, leadership of the local and national government and other stakeholders.

The provincial government wished Mabuyane a speedy recovery as he isolated at home, said Sicwetsha.

All the events and programmes that in the premier's diary have been postponed for now, Sicwetsha added.