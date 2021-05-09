Eastern Cape premier to take action against Magashule over stolen money claims

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is set to take action against embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The premier denied any wrongdoing amid claims that he had received money from a businessman.

Mabuyane said the claims would be escalated internally in the party.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has slammed embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule amid claims that money stolen from municipalities were allegedly deposited into his bank account.

Mabuyane denied any wrongdoing, saying he did not receive any money from businessman Lonwabo Bam and the claims made against him were cleared up by the party's integrity committee.

'As stated before when the allegations were made in 2019, Mr. Mabuyane wishes again to state unequivocally that the claims are not true and that he never received money from Mr. Bam, nor he has ever received money that was stolen from municipalities as claimed by Mr Magashule in an interview with the SABC," Mabuyane's office said in a statement.

In an interview on Friday with the SABC, Magashule revealed he had numerous meetings with some of the individuals, including Bam, who were allegedly behind the campaign to damage Mabuyane's reputation.

Money got into the bank account by a guy called Bam. He has come to you guys. Into the account of into the Premier of Eastern Cape. This guy called Bam. This guy called Bam wrote to the Top 6 one letter to everyone of us and say I’ve opened a case with the Hawks. I’m not coming to you. These are the FNB deposit slips, here they are.

Magashule said some party members, who supported "a different faction", were being protected despite criminal claims levelled against them. He told the broadcaster: "There were three municipalities which paid me, Bam. Without doing work and immediately they paid me, in fact minutes. I transferred this amount of money to the account of the Premier of Eastern Cape. And nothing happens because he's a friend to the leadership which is factional."

Meanwhile, Mabuyane said he would now look at taking the matter up internally within the ANC.

"The statement made by Mr Magashule that Mr Bam was running around Gauteng because he will be killed is very dangerous and reckless, especially when not substantiated or reported to the relevant authorities," said the premier's office.

The premier said it was also worrying that Magashule claimed to have his bank account details, which raised eyebrows as to how he obtained them.

"Mr Mabuyane regards the remarks made by Mr Magashule as a malicious defamation of his character and is considering legal action to deal with this matter.

"He further reaffirms his commitment to the struggle to root out corruption in the movement and in society, as well as the struggle to renew the people's national liberation movement," said Mabuyane's office.

News24 reached out to Bam for comment. His response will be added once received.