52m ago

add bookmark

Eastern Cape premier welcomes arrest of municipal officials

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Masi Losi/ The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the arrest of two Nelson Mandela Metropolitan municipal officials who are among nine people accused of fraud and money laundering.
  • The Hawks estimate the alleged corruption to be worth R56.4 million, while the potential loss is estimated at R200 million. 
  • The charges relate to alleged irregular appointments and price inflation on two projects in the municipality.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the arrest of two Nelson Mandela Metropolitan municipal officials who are among of nine people who stand accused of fraud and money laundering to the tune of R56.4 million.

Zandisile Qupe, 49, Thando Ngcolomba, 60, Mhleleli Tshamase, 54, Walter Shaidi, 65, Nadia Gerwel, 55, Fareed Fakir, 51, Davit le Roux, 45, and Rukaard Abrahams, 30, were all granted bail ranging between R5 000 and R100 000 in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday. They face multiple fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges related to two projects in the municipality.

The ninth accused in the case, Mongameli Bobani, has died.

The Hawks estimate the loss to be R56.4 million, while the potential loss is estimated to be around R200 million.

"They include two former Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipal officials, two influential community office bearers as well as five businesspeople. [They] will be charged along with six juristic entities." said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

READ | Nelson Mandela Bay R73m tender fraud case: 9 released on bail

Nkwalase said that it was alleged that the process of choosing the service providers for the projects was irregular and their prices had allegedly been inflated. 

"It is further alleged that influential office bearers colluded with municipal officials and controlled decision making in the appointments of specific persons in critical municipal posts. This was purportedly done to influence procurement processes as well as the appointments of entities willing to advance the interests of the syndicate," said Nkwalase.

Qupe is a special advisor to Oscar Mabuyane, the premier of the Eastern Cape. 

Arrests welcomed

"After Mr Qupe was released on bail by the magistrate's court, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane received his request for a leave of absence to allow him time to attend to the case he is now facing. Premier Mabuyane has agreed to the request for leave of absence by Mr Qupe and Premier Mabuyane will review this in due course within the labour relations framework regulating career incidents in the public service," the statement read. 

The arrests form part of ongoing investigations since 2017.

"This now forms the second leg of our investigation; on the first leg conducted in April 2017, we arrested six suspects that included two company directors, one entity, one municipal official and one person from Eastern Cape Province Rugby Union," said Nkwalase.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Former Eastern Cape health official in court for alleged R1.9m kickbacks scheme
Eastern Cape mayor, municipal manager won't step down amid R26m Hawks corruption probe
Mayor’s condolences to COVID-19 affected families
Read more on:
hawksport elizabetheastern capecorruptioncrime
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 734 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1424 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 7543 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.08)
Gold
1870.46
(+0.02)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
944.36
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
45.10
(+1.58)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.60)
All Share
56615.28
(-0.24)
Top 40
51915.40
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11267.93
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
78746.96
(+0.33)
Resource 10
51438.56
(-0.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo