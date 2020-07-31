Eastern Cape records highest death toll as SA's Covid-19 fatalities rise to 7 812

The Eastern Cape has recorded the most coronavirus deaths per province in the last 24 hours.

The province is slightly behind Gauteng, with a death toll of 1 700 people.

However, its recovery rate is relatively high at 83%, compared to the national rate of 64%.

The Eastern Cape has recorded the most coronavirus deaths in the country in the past 24 hours of reporting.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced late on Thursday that 315 new Covid-19-related deaths had been registered: 121 from the Eastern Cape, 96 from Gauteng, 55 from KwaZulu-Natal, 34 from the Western Cape and nine from the North West. This brings the cumulative number of coronavirus-related deaths to 7 812.

Looking at the figures, 69% of new fatalities occurred in two of the country's nine provinces: The Eastern Cape and Gauteng, which is currently the country's Covid-19 hotspot with a total of 171 574 cases recorded, making up 35.6% of the country's total.

The country's smallest province has, to date, recorded 1 932 deaths, while 111 061 patients have recovered, leaving a total of 60 513 active cases.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 July. pic.twitter.com/eosUEVBtgK — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 30, 2020

In the Eastern Gauteng. With 63 903 recoveries, there are 13 159 active cases in that province - a recovery rate of 83%, which is high above the national average of 64% and the global average of 58.5%.



Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has warned that the Eastern Cape will be bracing for its toughest month in August as infections are expected to double, News24 reported earlier.

READ | Eastern Cape braces for toughest month in August, cases expected to double in six weeks

"Our forecast is that August is the eye of the Covid-19 storm. All of us must buckle up because we are about to have tough times.

"We expect a surge in infections to almost double over the next six weeks."

Mkhize said South Africa had, by 30 July, a cumulative total of 482 169 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 11 046 new cases.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 918 049 with 44 886 new tests conducted since the last report on 29 July.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Below are the case date and provincial breakdown:

Supplied Department of Health Supplied Department of Health



