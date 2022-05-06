35m ago

Eastern Cape 'reverend' to appear in court over alleged bogus theology degree, matric certificate

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
A 40-year-old man who secured a reverend job by allegedly using a fake theology degree and matric certificate, has been served with a summons to appear in court for fraud, forgery and uttering.
  • An Eastern Cape "reverend" will appear in court for fraud, forgery and uttering on 30 May. 
  • He stands accused of securing a job at a well-known church with a fake theology degree and matric certificate. 
  • The Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ross Mission in Mthatha, paid the man R80 000 in salary.

The Hawks said in a statement that its Mthatha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team served the suspect with the summons on 3 May.

He was expected to appear in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes court on 30 May. 

The Hawks said the man allegedly submitted the fake qualifications on 4 August 2016 to the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ross Mission in Mthatha.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the church subsequently employed him.

After being appointed, the church forwarded his certificates for verification to its head office which confirmed the documents were fraudulent.

A group of church members lodged a complaint against the reverend to the police in December 2016, said Mgolodela.

The church had paid the man R80 000 in salary, Mgolodela added.

News24 understands that the case had divided the church and led to a group sympathetic to the "reverend" leaving in solidarity with him. 

Asked why the case took three years to get to court, Mgolodela said the investigating officer had been transferred and that a replacement recently took over and completed the investigation. 

