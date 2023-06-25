1h ago

Eastern Cape SAPS search bears fruit with R12m cocaine bust in container bound for UAE

Lisalee Solomons
Eastern Cape police confiscated 32 blocks of cocaine worth a street value of R12,8 million at Port of Ngqura on Wednesday.
Eastern Cape police confiscated 32 blocks of cocaine, with an estimated street value of just under R13 million, at the port of Ngqura this week. 

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on Sunday that border police officers attached to Ngqura port (formerly known as Coega) in the Eastern Cape made the discovery on Wednesday. 

"The drugs were found stashed in a cargo container which was due to transport fruit from South Africa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)."

Mathe said they were investigating both the origin and final destination of the drugs.

According to Mathe, the drugs have since been booked in as evidence at a police station, after which they'll be taken for analysis at the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory.

"We will then wait for the finalisation of the case by the court, and the drugs will be destroyed," said Mathe.

Police said the drugs will be destroyed by the laboratory "under controlled conditions".

Mathe added that as part of Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to conduct high-density operations to remove more drugs off the streets.

Police said since the operation's inception on 8 May, 1 686 suspects have been arrested for drug dealing.


