Eastern Cape school principal who allegedly raped matric pupil denied bail

Lisalee Solomons
A principal has been denied bail.
An Eastern Cape high school principal, who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly raping a matric pupil, was denied bail.

The 59-year-old is accused of raping the pupil after summoning her to his office at a school in Ntabankulu. He allegedly raped the pupil on two different occasions.

He allegedly slapped the complainant and threatened her with death if she reported the matter.

"The complainant reported the rapes to her peers and only reported it to the police after a teacher overheard her outburst to other learners in class.

READ | Eastern Cape principal arrested for allegedly raping a matric pupil

The accused submitted an affidavit in support of his bail application and chose not to give oral evidence," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

The prosecutor, Luthando Nomandindi, argued that the applicant failed to show exceptional circumstances for his release on bail.

The magistrate, Nozuko Mviko, said it was not in the interest of justice for the man to be released on bail.

The accused will appear in the KwaBhaca Regional Court on 28 July 2022.

The province's Education MEC, Fundile Gade, previously said the incident had left him "numb and traumatised".

port elizabetheastern capeeducationcrime and courts
