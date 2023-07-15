Eastern Cape shop owner and assistant found dead, burnt beyond recognition

Zoleka Gantana, a general store owner, and her employee, Kholosa Mpunga, have been found dead.

The pair went missing after a robbery at Gantana's store in Ncerha, outside East London, last Saturday.



The bodies were found burnt beyond recognition in Hamburg, near to the small town of Peddie.

The frantic search for Eastern Cape Methodist Church lay priest and general store owner Zoleka Gantana, 57, and her 27-year-old employee, Kholosa Mpunga, has ended after the discovery of their dismembered bodies, which were burnt beyond recognition.

Their remains were found in bushes near the small town of Peddie, Gantana's distraught daughter, Nobuntu, said on Saturday.

Nobuntu is the correctional services department's Eastern Cape spokesperson.

Eastern Cape police confirmed the discovery of the bodies and said a statement would be released later on Saturday morning.



News24 previously reported that the women were the victims of a robbery at Gantana's store in Ncerha, outside East London, in the Eastern Cape.

At the time, Nobuntu revealed that the assailants emptied the shop's freezer of meat and made off with the day's takings, and added that she believed they had used her mother' s bakkie to flee.

READ | Frantic search under way for Eastern Cape shop owner and employee

News24 has established that the police found the Isuzu bakkie on Wednesday. Sources told News24 it was stripped and abandoned in the same area where the bodies were found.



An official close to the investigation said:

Their bodies were found chopped up into pieces and burnt beyond recognition near Hamburg. I lost hope after day three of the search. I strongly believe the suspects are known to the victims and were locals so they wanted to conceal the crime by killing them to avoid comebacks.

Gantana ran the store from the premises of her home for more than a decade and hired Mpunga as an assistant two weeks before the incident.



ALSO READ | Eastern Cape initiate disappears hours before his homecoming ceremony

A neighbour grew suspicious and called Nobuntu at around 11:00 on Sunday after finding the store empty.

Mpunga, the mother of a one-year-old child, is from Mtyholo Village, outside Qonce.

News24 Supplied

Her uncle Lennox Mgidini Mpunga said police informed the family on Friday that the bodies had been found.



He was too distraught to talk about the incident.

Lennox previously pleaded for his niece's safe return and said the family didn't have any money in the event a ransom was demanded.



