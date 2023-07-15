29m ago

Share

Eastern Cape shop owner and assistant found dead, burnt beyond recognition

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
General store owner, Zoleka Gantana, was abducted along with her employee when the store was robbed on Saturday evening.
General store owner, Zoleka Gantana, was abducted along with her employee when the store was robbed on Saturday evening.
Supplied
  • Zoleka Gantana, a general store owner, and her employee, Kholosa Mpunga, have been found dead. 
  • The pair went missing after a robbery at Gantana's store in Ncerha, outside East London, last Saturday.
  • The bodies were found burnt beyond recognition in Hamburg, near to the small town of Peddie.

The frantic search for Eastern Cape Methodist Church lay priest and general store owner Zoleka Gantana, 57, and her 27-year-old employee, Kholosa Mpunga, has ended after the discovery of their dismembered bodies, which were burnt beyond recognition.

Their remains were found in bushes near the small town of Peddie, Gantana's distraught daughter, Nobuntu, said on Saturday. 

Nobuntu is the correctional services department's Eastern Cape spokesperson. 

Eastern Cape police confirmed the discovery of the bodies and said a statement would be released later on Saturday morning.

News24 previously reported that the women were the victims of a robbery at Gantana's store in Ncerha, outside East London, in the Eastern Cape.

At the time, Nobuntu revealed that the assailants emptied the shop's freezer of meat and made off with the day's takings, and added that she believed they had used her mother' s bakkie to flee.

READ | Frantic search under way for Eastern Cape shop owner and employee

News24 has established that the police found the Isuzu bakkie on Wednesday. Sources told News24 it was stripped and abandoned in the same area where the bodies were found.  

An official close to the investigation said:

Their bodies were found chopped up into pieces and burnt beyond recognition near Hamburg. I lost hope after day three of the search. I strongly believe the suspects are known to the victims and were locals so they wanted to conceal the crime by killing them to avoid comebacks.

Gantana ran the store from the premises of her home for more than a decade and hired Mpunga as an assistant two weeks before the incident.

ALSO READ Eastern Cape initiate disappears hours before his homecoming ceremony

A neighbour grew suspicious and called Nobuntu at around 11:00 on Sunday after finding the store empty. 

Mpunga, the mother of a one-year-old child, is from Mtyholo Village, outside Qonce.

kidnapping
Kholosa Mpunga

Her uncle Lennox Mgidini Mpunga said police informed the family on Friday that the bodies had been found. 

He was too distraught to talk about the incident. 

Lennox previously pleaded for his niece's safe return and said the family didn't have any money in the event a ransom was demanded.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapskholosa mpungazoleka gantanaeastern capecrime and courtsmurder
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3107 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 605 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.61
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
972.55
+0.8%
Palladium
1,272.04
0.0%
Gold
1,955.57
0.0%
Silver
24.95
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo