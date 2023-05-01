Eastern Cape station commander arrested for murder, assault after house burglary

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has arrested an Eastern Cape station commander on charges of murder and assault.

According to the watchdog, the 42-year-old captain allegedly accused the victims of breaking into his residence.

The incident occurred at the Lingelitsha township in Berlin, Eastern Cape.

IPID national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the station head was arrested by IPID investigators after he allegedly killed a 33-year-old man he had accused of breaking into his house and stealing a laptop and cellphone.

"The captain, allegedly assisted by several local community police forum members, rounded up some alleged suspects where [the officer] allegedly assaulted them," Raburabu said.

"After the deceased succumbed to [his] injuries, his body was dumped on a public road."

IPID was informed of the incident and investigations led to the arrest of the policeman last week.

He is being held at the Berlin police station and is expected in the local magistrate's court imminently.



